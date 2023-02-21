The Undertaker Is 'Amazed' By People's Interest In His 1 deadMAN Stage Show

Mark Callaway has gained a much different perspective on The Undertaker now that he's retired, and on the road doing a one-man show about his legendary career and iconic character.

On a recent episode of "Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson," Undertaker spoke about his bewilderment that his character meant so much to so many people and that those people want to hear the stories behind some of the biggest moments of his career.

"It's amazing," Undertaker said. "The amount of people that come up to me and say, 'if it hadn't been for you and Monday Night Raw I wouldn't have made it.'" Undertaker is awed and humbled by the love he's received at the meet and greets that accompany his show.

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to tell a story about one fan in Philadelphia who told him about the way the week-to-week storylines helped her with her depression, as the desire to find out the next turn in the story outweighed her desire to not live anymore, ultimately saving the woman's life.

While Undertaker has become much more open than he once was about the inner workings of the professional wrestling industry, the former WWE Champion did recently mourn the death of kayfabe, saying that many fans end up too interested in "the dirt" and politics of the wrestling business than the wrestling or the stories.

"I don't necessarily like it but there's nothing I can do about it," Undertaker said about the gossip-driven desires of fans.