GUNTHER Tells The Origin Story Of Imperium, Explains Where Idea Came From

Long before signing with WWE, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was one of the most talked about wrestlers in the world. With his big burly frame and legendary loud chops, GUNTHER – then known as WALTER – was known as one of the most menacing wrestlers to come out of Europe. Since signing with WWE, GUNTHER created a stable for the purpose of "keeping the mat sacred."

Joined by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, formerly Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel respectively, the group known as Imperium would dominate NXT UK, eventually moving to their current home of "Friday Night Smackdown."

GUNTHER spoke about Imperium and its original incarnation, Ringkampf, with Corey Graves on his podcast "After The Bell." Guest co-host Sam Roberts asked GUNTHER how the idea for the stable started. "Ludwig (and) back then myself, we wrestled in Germany. His father would still be around. His father was a very successful wrestler in Europe, Germany, and Austria," GUNTHER explained.

The Intercontinental Champion described how Kaiser's father, Axel Dieter, would talk about the sport of wrestling in the "highest regard possible" in his interviews, which he and Kaiser gravitated to. He also revealed that former NXT Superstar Timothy Thatcher would be the final piece of the puzzle for the stable.

"He's a great technician, very efficient and no-nonsense. And we were like, we really identify with this guy, and we got along in real life as well. So then, let's start the thing and start the identity. And that's where it all began. Still to this day, we kept it," said GUNTHER.