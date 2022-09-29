WWE Alters Gunther's Ring Name

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther appears to be getting another change in his name, and fans who have followed his career for some time may find themselves happy with the adjustment.

In a promotional write-up for the Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match he'll be participating in at Extreme Rules, alongside the rest of Imperium, against the Brawling Brutes, WWE.com now lists Gunther as GUNTHER. The shift to the all-CAPS presentation may seem subtle, but it is much more in line with GUNTHER's prior name — WALTER — which he used for years during his time on the independent scene and also upon signing with WWE as a part of the "NXT UK" roster. The change from WALTER to Gunther earlier this year set off a firestorm among fans upset about the identity shift.

After being transferred to "NXT," the longest-reigning "NXT UK" Champion in history dropped the WALTER name on January 18, following a main event match with Roderick Strong. His fellow Imperium comrade Marcel Barthel also underwent a name change at the same time, becoming Ludwig Kaiser.

Since he began calling himself Gunther, he has found quite a bit of success. He remains undefeated on "SmackDown" since being called up to the main roster and has held the Intercontinental Championship he won from Ricochet for 111 days and counting. Now let's see what sort of fortune awaits him as GUNTHER, who will be defending the Intercontinental Championship in a Clash at the Castle rematch against Sheamus on "SmackDown" on October 7.