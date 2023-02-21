WWE NXT Preview (2/21): Jinder Mahal Challenges Bron Breakker For The NXT Championship, More

Bron Breakker will seek to extend his 323-day reign as "NXT" Champion tonight against Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion interrupted Breakker during a promo last week and claimed that the fans were changing their tune about him. Mahal insisted that the titleholder was tired, vulnerable, and weak before challenging him to a match for the "NXT" Championship. Breakker immediately accepted "The Maharaja's" offer and poked fun at his past with the 3MB faction. Notably, this will be Mahal's first opportunity to capture a title in the company since challenging for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on "WWE SmackDown" last April.

Meanwhile, Jacy Jayne will kick off her solo career against Indi Hartwell. Seven nights ago, the former Toxic Attraction member proudly exclaimed that she was the last one standing from the defunct faction after attacking Gigi Dolin the previous week. Hartwell didn't appreciate these comments and claimed that Jayne belongs behind her on the "NXT" women's roster to set up this evening's bout. Elsewhere, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade will take on reigning "NXT" Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang in a non-title encounter; it will be Gallus' first televised match since capturing the gold last month at Vengeance Day.

In addition to those three bouts, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson will defend Thea Hail's honor against The Dyad's Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. Chase U and Schism have been at odds in recent weeks, which resulted in Ava kidnapping Hail during a locker room segment with Tiffany Stratton. The week after escaping, Hail lost to Stratton following a distraction from Ava. Also, Ilja Dragunov goes one-on-one with Trick Williams, and Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile steps into the ring with Alba Fyre.