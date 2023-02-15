Former WWE Champion Getting Title Shot Against Bron Breakker

There's been an influx of main roster talent on "WWE NXT" lately, from Apollo Crews to former "NXT" Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, and now "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker is in the sights of a former WWE Champion who has found his way to Orlando, Florida.

Jinder Mahal interrupted Breakker during an update from the reigning champion on this week's episode of "WWE NXT." Flanked by Indus Sher, Mahal and Breakker traded barbs, and Mahal demanded a match against the champion on next week's episode. Breakker has held the title since April 2022, when he defeated former champion Dolph Ziggler on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania and even unified the title with the WWE NXT UK Championship at NXT Worlds Collide in September.

Breakker recently defended his title against loudmouth challenger Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage Match at NXT Vengeance Day earlier this month, which was his twelfth title defense in his 317-day reign.

Mahal notably shocked the world in 2017, when he defeated Randy Orton at WWE Backlash in Rosemont, IL, becoming the WWE Champion for 170 days, and told Breakker that experience prepared him better than the current champion for the media and athletic pressures of carrying a brand's main title. Mahal was last seen on "NXT" programming at New Year's Evil, when he was victorious over Julius Creed.

It was on that night that Mahal aligned himself with the Indus Sher tag team of Veer and Sanga. Mahal is a one-time WWE Champion and United States Champion.