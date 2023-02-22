Kurt Angle Remarks On Wrestling In Canada

WWE has just wrapped up a series of shows in Canada. First, "WWE SmackDown" and the Elimination Chamber premium live event emanated from the Bell Centre in Montreal before the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa hosted "WWE Raw" for the first time since 2011. When asked if the Bell Centre was his favorite Canadian crowd to perform in front of, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed there was another hot market equal on his list.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, there's a tie between Toronto and Montreal," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast.

Angle has wrestled in Canada several times for both WWE and Impact Wrestling. His first match in the country came in March 2000 when he defeated Chris Jericho on a house show in Toronto to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship and WWE European Championship. The former WWE Champion's first televised bout in Canada saw him unsuccessfully challenge the late Eddie Guerrero for the European title on the May 29, 2000, episode of "WWE Raw" in Vancouver; the Olympic gold medalist faced Guerrero again in Toronto at SummerSlam 2004. Angle also defeated Kane in a one-on-one encounter at WrestleMania 18 in Toronto. His final match on Canadian soil saw him successfully team up with AJ Styles and Austin Aries against Christopher Daniels, Bobby Roode, and Frankie Kazarian on an Impact house show in Hamilton, Ontario.

