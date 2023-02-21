Backstage News On Jon Moxley Being Pulled From Indie Event In Favor Of AEW House Show

Jon Moxley has reportedly been pulled from his upcoming European booking with Over the Top Wrestling on March 17 and 18. Instead, the former AEW World Champion is set to perform at All Elite Wrestling's first-ever house show in Troy, Ohio, that same weekend. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," AEW had initially approved Moxley's independent performances during that period. Still, to compensate for the cancelation, the promotion will supposedly send two other contracted talents, including Eddie Kingston. The report noted that OTT's St. Patrick's Day weekend Scrappermania 7 events were almost sold out before Moxley's scheduling conflict.

It isn't the first time Moxley has been unable to travel across the pond after being booked for an OTT show. In 2020, the promotion had to cancel that year's Scrappermania event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to the uncertain situation that was unfolding around the globe, Moxley donated €1000 from his own pocket to the Ireland-based organization.

OTT's Scrappermania 7 – the promotion's marquee event of the year – will see former WWE talents Trent Seven and Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) perform. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella – now better known as Impact Wrestling's Anthony Carelli – is also scheduled to appear. Meanwhile, AEW's inaugural non-televised event on March 18 is set to feature Moxley, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, Darby Allin, current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. AEW CEO Tony Khan said the company's venture into the house show market is an "exciting next step" in their journey.