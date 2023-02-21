William Regal Offers His Thanks To Keiji Muto In The Wake Of His Final Match

Legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Muto had the final match of his pro wrestling career earlier today. Muto, also known as "The Great Muta," took on NJPW star Tetsuya Naito at the Keiji Muto Grand Final Pro-Wrestling 'Last' Love ～Hold Out～event inside the Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo City, Tokyo, Japan. While Naito defeated Muto, this ended up not being the final match. Instead, Masahiro Chono appeared and called for one last dance with Muto. The match was made official, and Chono emerged victorious.

Many within the wrestling business have paid their respects to Muto. One of those names honoring "The Great Muta" is William Regal. The WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development posted an image on Twitter of himself in the ring with the likes of Muto and Shinya Hashimoto. In the caption, Regal wrote, "Thank you, my old friend and foe."

Regal and Muto shared the ring together 10 times as allies and enemies. They've had three singles matches against one another, with Muto winning all three encounters. Muto donned his "Great Muta" attire for one of those singles matches. Their last match together took place back in August 1997.

Muto retires as an in-ring talent at the age of 60. He ends his legendary career as a four-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a three-time AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion, a former GHC Heavyweight Champion, and a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Muto has been featured in a slew of top promotions such as NJPW, Pro-Wrestling NOAH, AJPW, WCW, Impact Wrestling, and even AEW.