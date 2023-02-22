Mustafa Ali Thanks Fans Following WWE Raw Win Against Dolph Ziggler

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to thank fans for their support after his win against Dolph Ziggler on this past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw."

"GUYS! THANK U! Can't express how grateful I am for all the love this AMAZING moment got from the GREAT fans of @WWE on last night's GREAT episode of #WWERAW. WOW! Forever grateful for all of you, for this opportunity, and my good friend DEEZ!!! Xoxo -Ali #BePositive," tweeted Ali.

It's interesting to note that the last match Ali won on "Raw" was against The Miz on the October 31, 2022, episode, where he got a little help from Dexter Lumis. Lumis had tried to abduct The Miz, but Miz got away only to get pinned with the 450 Splash by Ali.

The week before his win against Ziggler, on the February 13 episode of "Raw," Ali lost to Bronson Reed in under five minutes. Going back even further, the match before was in January and it was the only one that he wrestled that month on "Raw" where he lost to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

Last year, Ali had publicly asked for his WWE release via Twitter, which was denied. He had discussed why he asked for his WWE release via social media on "After The Bell with Corey Graves, revealing that the private conversation went nowhere and it was the only option.

Ali signed with WWE in 2016 and competed in the first-ever Cruiserweight Classic tournament, and one of his big pushes was being the leader of the Retribution, the ill-fated stable which never really caught on with fans. Since then Ali has had sporadic matches on "WWE Main Event."