Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to request his release from WWE.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” Ali wrote. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.

“Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

Ali signed with WWE in 2016 to wrestle in the Cruiserweight Classic. He last wrestled on the October 29, 2021 episode of SmackDown, losing to Drew McIntyre. Ali took time off for paternity leave last November and welcomed his third child later that month.

Last November, Ali posted a “better America” promo that was supposed to be used for a storyline that was ultimately nixed. The angle getting dropped reportedly had nothing to do with Ali taking time off, as Ali noted it was nixed because it was “controversial”.

On an episode of The Bump last November, Ali said that he believed that he was the “most unheard voice in the history of WWE.”

“I think I’m the most unheard voice in the history of WWE,” Ali said, partially in character. “With zero hesitation in my voice, with no flinch whatsoever, I will say pound for pound, I am the most underutilized talent in this company’s history. Does that put it into perspective for you?

“Here’s the thing, I speak many languages, and one of them is the truth, and I know that’s a foreign language, especially around the WWE Universe. But the truth is, I’ve been great this entire time. All it is is an opportunity that I’m asking for. And when I do have those opportunities, some outside intervention always just seems to show up conveniently.

“You mentioned one person who did that hashtag, #JusticeForAli. Listen, I’m that same guy who came back from a serious, almost career-ending injury, and for weeks, all I heard was, ‘Kofi, Kofi,’ night in and night out. I moved on, but I’m rehashing here. Same thing at Money In The Bank. The next night, they were dancing with Brock [Lesnar]. Where was Justice for Ali then? I’m not looking for anyone’s support. I don’t need anyone’s support. The only thing I need is an opportunity. I’ll handle the rest.”

You can see Ali’s tweet below. More shortly.

i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]