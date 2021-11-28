Kofi Kingston and Mustafa Ali are currently away from WWE TV due to paternity leave, according to Fightful.

Ali has been off the past couple of episodes, which was planned in advance. He had asked for a couple of weeks of paternity leave, which was granted by the company. He announced the birth of his daughter, and third child, earlier this week.

Earlier this month, Mustafa Ali posted a “better America” promo that was supposed to be used for an upcoming storyline that got nixed. The report noted the story not happening had nothing to do with Ali taking time off as he asked for time away before the storyline.

He was planned to be involved with last weekend’s Survivor Series, but since they had enough stars for the dual-branded battle royal, he got an extended leave.

For Kofi Kingston, his paternity leave was also approved by WWE for the arrival of his daughter. This is Kingston’s third child, as well.

“Witnessing my wife give life to our precious baby girl left me in awe,” Kingston wrote on social media. “Our tribe grows larger as our familial bond grows even stronger! [raising hands emoji] Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night, weighing 6lbs 2oz & 19.5” long. Welcome to the world, my little love! [smiling face with hearts emoji].”