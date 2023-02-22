AEW Wrestlers To Appear During Mega Ran DJ Set After AEW Dynamite

AEW star Swerve Strickland announced on Tuesday that rapper Mega Ran will be performing a DJ Set at the Cobra Arcade Bar after tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite," which is taking place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In the past, AEW has used Mega Ran's music for themes for its events, including for the 2021 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, and the 2019 Fyter Fest pay-per-view.

The "AEW Dynamite" after-party at the Cobra Arcade Bar will be free and there will be special appearances by AEW wrestlers as well as games, with the event scheduled to be held between 9 a.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

Before the after-party, there is a stacked card that fans will get to witness. The February 22 edition of "Dynamite" lineup will include Jon Moxley facing Dark Order's Evil Uno, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending his title against Wheeler Yuta, Saraya going one-on-one with Skye Blue, and former AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed facing Lee Moriarty and Big Bill.

There will be a huge AEW Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale that will include The Butcher and the Blade, Rush and Preston Vance, Darius Martin and Dante Martin, Best Friends, Aussie Open, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, 2Point0, Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Ari Daivari and Tony Nese, and the Lucha Brothers.

Also on the show, AEW CEO Tony Khan is set to make an important announcement, Tony Schiavone will interview Christian Cage, while Bryan Danielson will be live in Phoenix to speak to the crowd ahead of his 60-minute Iron Man Match against AEW World Champion MJF at AEW Revolution.