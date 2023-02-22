Carmella Discusses Pressure She Felt To Have A Superstar Physique In WWE

In a world plagued with the pressure to be thin, Carmella admits she too once cracked under it. Long before her work as WWE Superstar, Carmella — real name Leah Van Dale — had a career in dance and cheerleading.

Through her experience as a Laker Girl and a cheerleader for the New England Patriots, Carmella conformed to a certain set of regulations surrounding her appearance. With the pressure to maintain a specific physique, Carmella recently revealed she was "doing it more in an unhealthy way."

"When I look back, I realize I was just so strict with my diet and restricted myself from eating anything and everything that wasn't vegetables, fruit and lean meats," the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion told "Yahoo Life." She said that upon entering WWE in 2013, her habits traveled with her.

The initial transition into professional wrestling prompted Carmella to push her body beyond its limits, often to the point of burnout, just to preserve her physique. "For a long time, I was always lifting heavy weights and tearing my body apart on the road with wrestling," she said. "Then when I'm home, I'm lifting weights, and I was just feeling so weak, my body was hurting so much."

Eventually, though, Carmella found ways to keep herself healthy, without the need for heavy dieting. "I don't want to tell myself I can't have something," she explained. "I feel like now this is the best I've ever looked and the best I've ever felt because I just am doing what's right for me and eating intuitively."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).