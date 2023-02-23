Gene Snitsky Was Supposed To Become 'Killer Heel' In ECW After Yellowing Teeth

Gene Snitsky was a member of the WWE roster from 2003 until 2008 and was most known for being a part of the controversial miscarriage angle with Kane and Lita that involved him punting a baby. But toward the latter part of his WWE tenure, Snitsky joined the "WWE ECW" brand and, in 2007, he saw a reinvention of his character — one that saw him sport disgusting yellow teeth and display out-of-control behavior. With this new character tweak came new expectations, which Snitsky talked about this week on "Monday Mailbag w/ Mike Chioda."

"I just remember Vince [McMahon] coming to me," Snitsky said. "'Hey, man. You're doing such a great job for us. I'm going to move you to ECW and we're going to have you like, just be this killer heel. But, I want you to go shave all your hair off and go see the makeup lady and do something with your teeth to make them look like, dirty and grimy,'" he explained. He'd go on to explain how, even with those changes, those plans were short-lived. "I've got all these guys I'm just mowing over and then — I don't know, three, four, five months later or whatever it was — Stephanie stops me in the hall. 'Hey, Gene, my dad just loves what you're doing on ECW. We're going to draft you back to Raw' ... I don't understand it then, I don't understand it now."

Upon arriving on "Raw," not much changed following the switch. He would be out of WWE by the end of the following year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Monday Mailbag w/ Mike Chioda" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.