Snickers And WWE 2K23 Return For Second Year As WrestleMania Sponsors

Get ready to see the logos for Snickers and 2K Sports plastered all over your computer and television screens on the final stretch of the road to WrestleMania. Both brands will be returning to work with WWE as co-sponsors of its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, taking place across two days on April 1 and 2.

"Following a successful co-promotion at last year's WrestleMania, which marked the first time two brands served as Presenting Partners for WWE's pop culture extravaganza, the partnership continues at WrestleMania 39," WWE announced in a press release.

The co-sponsorship means WWE will advertise Snickers and 2K Sports during "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" in the coming weeks leading up to its marquee event, while the brands will also be featured in "custom digital and social content on WWE.com and WWE's YouTube channel."

The announced custom content likely means more WWE stars will appear in digital shorts promoting the brands, just as it did last year when Otis and Chad Gable appeared in a Snickers commercial together. That type of ad campaign has become annual for WWE, which has long done business with the Mars chocolate brand. In recent years, WWE stars and Hall of Famers alike have appeared in Snickers commercials during WrestleMania season –- from Ric and Charlotte Flair to Bayley and The Miz.

News of the recurring ad campaign comes just one week after WWE announced it would again run mock movie trailers to promote WrestleMania, just as it did the last time it held the big event in Los Angeles.