Jeff Jarrett And Jay Lethal Qualify For Tag Title Match At AEW Revolution

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal are going to AEW Revolution.

The veteran wrestlers won a Tag Team Battle Royale on the 2/22 "AEW Dynamite" to punch their tickets to Revolution, where The Gunns will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed, Jarrett & Lethal, and a fourth team in a four-way tag team bout.

The 55-year-old Jarrett won the Battle Royale on behalf of his team by last eliminating Trent Beretta.

Beretta nearly had the match won for the Best Friends when he clotheslined Jarrett over the top rope, only for Satnam Singh to save Jarrett from elimination. The sequence allowed Jarrett to re-enter the ring, nail stroke Barretta with The Stroke, and eliminate Beretta to secure the victory.

Jarrett & Lethal had unsuccessfully challenged former champions The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship — on two separate occasions — in early January. In their first attempt, on the January 4 "Dynamite," Lethal & Jarett were initially declared new champions until the referee restarted the match due to Anthony Bowens' foot being on the ropes at the time of Lethal's pinfall. Thereafter, at the "Battle of the Belts V" television special on January 6, Jarrett & Lethal came up short in a No Holds Barred bout against The Acclaimed. Will the third time prove to be the charm for Lethal & Jarrett?

As for the fourth and final team joining the field at Revolution, AEW has announced a Casino Tag Team Battle Royale for next week's "Dynamite," with the winners joining The Acclaimed and Lethal & Jarrett as challengers for The Gunns' titles. The match at Revolution will mark The Gunns' first title defense since they captured the titles from The Acclaimed on February 8.