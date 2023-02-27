Arn Anderson Claims There's 'No Ill Will' Between Cody Rhodes And Tony Khan

Last year, Cody Rhodes made shockwaves throughout the wrestling world when he departed All Elite Wrestling, a company that he helped start and in which he served as an Executive Vice President. Wrestling legend Arn Anderson is someone who knows Rhodes well, as the two were paired up together in AEW and Anderson was close with Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes. On a recent episode of the "Arn" podcast, Anderson stated that there are no hard feelings between Rhodes and AEW President and co-owner Tony Khan over the departure.

"Best luck to Cody," Anderson said. "I think Tony Khan has no ill will towards Cody or vice versa. It's just one of those things that happens." Anderson stated that wrestlers switching companies is nothing new, and it's been a natural part of the business since the very beginning. The Four Horsemen member also shared his belief that performers have to do what is best for their families and that, despite hating to see Rhodes leave AEW, he understands why "The American Nightmare" made the change.

The reason for Rhodes' AEW departure was never fully confirmed, with both sides stating that they agreed not to discuss it publicly. Since leaving the company, Rhodes has done well for himself — he returned to WWE, where he engaged in a well-received feud with Seth Rollins before suffering a torn pectoral muscle that kept him out of action for roughly six months. Following the injury, Rhodes returned last month at the Royal Rumble, winning the titular match and setting himself up to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's WrestleMania.