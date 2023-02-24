Fuego Del Sol Reveals He Injured His Foot

AEW star Fuego Del Sol shared on Thursday evening via Twitter that he is dealing with a foot injury. He revealed that he got the injury last Sunday at an indie wrestling event in Sacramento, California. It happened after he hit a drop kick and "another guy fell on the top of his right foot." He called the injury a "freak accident."

Del Sol was able to finish the match and went home to get an x-ray. The x-ray revealed that he has a small fracture at the bottom of his big toe. On Friday, February 24, he will be getting a cat scan on his foot to determine if there is any ligament damage. He noted in his Twitter post that if there is no ligament damage he will be only out for five to six weeks, but if there is, he could be sidelined for up to three months.

Due to his injury, Del Sol noted that he will he won't be able to fully fulfill his AEW obligations. He also will be missing this weekend's Rugged Pro event in Omaha and won't be able to be at the March 10 VIP Wrestling event, but stated that he "plans to still appear at both shows in some capacity."

Besides his recent matches for AEW's YouTube shows, "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," Del Sol's last AEW match on TV was on the October 5, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," where he lost to Luchasaurus in less than 25 seconds.