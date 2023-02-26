Powerhouse Hobbs Shares The Best Advice He Ever Received From Mark Henry

Though not connected by blood, Mark Henry stands as an important figure in the life of AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs. Describing Henry as his "wrestling dad," Hobbs recently spoke with "Busted Open Radio" about the greatest professional advice he has received from the WWE Hall of Famer.

"'Slow down, [and] know when to change gears. Those are the two biggest things," Hobbs said. "Actually, the third biggest thing is 'act my size.' I'm sitting at 268 pounds. I'm a mon-star, not a monster, but a mon-star. So, he said, 'be me, act my size.'" Henry, of course, earned the nickname "The World's Strongest Man" for his records in weightlifting, and later had great success in professional wrestling. Hobbs himself maintains an impressive physique and sense of strength to correspond with his "powerhouse" moniker.

Hobbs also recalled a fond moment between the two while backstage at AEW. "The first time I remember impressing him was my match against Hangman Page, and I came through the curtain and Mark came over and gave me the biggest hug and almost took the wind out of me."

With Henry available to him as a coach, Hobbs is eager to continue learning and improving himself in the ring, and outside of it. Thanks to encouragement from Henry, Hobbs transformed his physique over the course of 18 months. Upon arriving at AEW in 2020, Hobbs noted his body fat percentage lingered around 40%, but after working hard in the gym and cleaning up his diet, Hobbs revealed he "leaned up" to get it to around 13%.