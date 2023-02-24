Huge Storyline Plans For Sami Zayn - Kevin Owens Revealed Ahead Of WWE Live Event

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had a "will-they-won't-they" moment earlier this week on "WWE Raw" as Zayn offered an olive branch to his friend of over 20 years, apologizing for siding with The Bloodline during Owens' feud with Roman Reigns. Zayn even admitted that he needed Owens' help to "end the Bloodline" once and for all.

However, much to the dismay of fans in Ottawa, Owens rejected Zayn's peace offering, while reiterating what he told Zayn back in November: "I still mean everything I said after Survivor Series. I told you I was done with you, and that stands today."

There's some good news for fans hoping for a Zayn – Owens reunion en route to WrestleMania.

According to local ad listings for an upcoming "Road to WrestleMania" live event in Toronto, Owens & Zayn will wrestle The Bloodline's Reigns & Solo Sikoa at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on March 4. It's worth noting that the arena's Twitter account has been advertising "The Tribal Chief" for several weeks, but has yet to announce Reigns' opponent for the house show.

The relevant ad can be seen below.

WWE are advertising for the March 4th live event in Toronto Canada that will be headlined by Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. pic.twitter.com/a72m91osqL — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 23, 2023

The ad could also prove to be a spoiler for the events that could transpire on this week's "WWE SmackDown" where Zayn and Owens are advertised to appear. There's also the possibility of WWE workshopping the Owens – Zayn reunion storyline at a WWE live event before bringing the same to television, a tactic that the promotion has utilized previously.

Although conventional wisdom hints at Owens and Zayn challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, the recent dynamic between Jey Uso and Zayn is something to keep an eye on – Jey has repeatedly refused to strike his "dawg" despite the insistence of Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline.

Could Friday be the night when Jey finally turns on Zayn?