Sami Zayn Comments On Kevin Owens Rejecting His Olive Branch On WWE Raw

Sami Zayn felt he let his hometown fans in Montreal down after failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

However, after 48 hours of reflection, the former Honorary Uce came to the realization that his yearlong saga with The Bloodline was "never supposed to end" last Saturday.

"I have to focus on the fact that this is not the end," Zayn said in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview Monday night. "I kept putting it in my head that this [beating Reigns in Montreal] was the way to finish the story. But, it never ends. For me, it's not the end. When I started to realize that this is not how the story finishes, it makes me feel better."

As part of his realization, Zayn offered an olive branch to his old friend, Kevin Owens, on Monday's "WWE Raw," as he sought Owens' help to "end the Bloodline" once and for all. However, much to the dismay of fans in Ottawa, Owens reiterated what he told Zayn back in November: "I still mean everything I said after Survivor Series. I told you I was done with you, and that stands today."

Zayn and Owens had previously come to blows as part of the latter's rivalry with Reigns until Zayn refused to partake in The Bloodline's post-match beatdown of Owens at the Royal Rumble. Since that moment, Owens has had opportunities to mend the fences with Zayn, but "The Prizefighter" has refused to comment on or even acknowledge Zayn's babyface turn.