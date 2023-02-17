Jey Uso Sends Cryptic Message Ahead Of WWE Elimination Chamber

Is Sami Zayn in for a rude awakening in front of his family and friends at Elimination Chamber?

Jey Uso, whom Zayn "acknowledged" on last week's blue brand show, has sent out a teaser on where his loyalty lies ahead of Saturday's premium live event, where Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jey took to Instagram Stories Thursday night to recreate a mid-90s Vibe Magazine cover that featured the Death Row Records' Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, and Suge Knight front and center, celebrating the quartet's dominance over the hip-hop industry. Jey's recreated magazine cover features Reigns, himself, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, the only four members of The Bloodline who are actually related by blood.

Ever since Jey refused to partake in the Bloodline's beatdown of Zayn at Royal Rumble, he has isolated himself from his family, and only showed up at the last minute for The Usos' scheduled "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship defense against Braun Strowman and Ricochet last week. After the match, Jey was non-committal when asked if he was "in or out" of The Bloodline, but made it clear that his brother could count on him. Later in the show, Zayn and Jey shared a moment in the backstage area that cast further doubt about Jey's allegiance to his family.

Fans believe Jey's latest social media post suggests he's back on the same page as his Bloodline brethren, a sea change from his attitude at the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly sided with his "dawg" Zayn. Subsequently, Jey wrote "I'm out" on social media and did not show up alongside his family for a broadcast of "SmackDown," causing Reigns to question both his loyalty and whereabouts.

As part of the Bloodline saga, Reigns has blamed Zayn for "breaking up my family" and has vowed to embarrass Zayn in front of his hometown fans Saturday night in Montreal, Québec, Canada. Interestingly, last week's "SmackDown" ended with Paul Heyman instructing The Usos "to stay at home" and watch things they can't while they are in the arena. The implication is that Reigns was not thrilled to see Jey and Zayn share a fist pump and that he doesn't trust The Usos to have his back at Elimination Chamber. Will Jey show up in Montreal regardless?