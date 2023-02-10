Jey Uso Makes Timely Return To WWE TV On SmackDown

Better late than never.

For his brother Jimmy, Jey Uso's return to WWE programming came just in time. Jimmy was mere seconds away from apparently defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship by himself when Jey finally appeared for the first time since January 28, when he walked out on The Bloodline at the end of the Royal Rumble event.

Earlier in the show, Jimmy Uso was shown backstage several times, attempting unsuccessfully to contact Jey on his phone. With neither Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Friday's "SmackDown," and Paul Heyman declining to fill in as his tag team partner, Jimmy was resigned to the fact that he would have to defend the tag titles by himself.

Jey entered through the crowd, interrupting the ring introductions for the title match on Friday night's "SmackDown." He and Jimmy embraced in the ring before taking on the team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Together, The Usos were able to fend off their challengers and retain their titles. The Usos have been the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since they won the "Raw" Tag Titles in May 2022. Their record-setting reign as "SmackDown" Tag Team Champs now stands at 573 days and counting.

Backstage after their victory, Jimmy asked Jey if he's "in or out" of The Bloodline. Jey was non-committal, but made it clear that he is loyal to Jimmy. Later in the show, Jey encountered Zayn outside the arena. Zayn thanked Jey for walking out on The Bloodline instead of helping them beat down Zayn after Zayn had turned on Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

"I acknowledge you," Zayn told Jey before they shared a fist bump and went their separate ways.