Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Come Face To Face On WWE Raw

After coming up just short against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber this past Saturday, Canada's own Sami Zayn kicked off Monday night's "WWE Raw" live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Once again, he received a raucous ovation. And once again, he expressed his gratitude for it before declaring, "Around here, the story is never over."

Zayn then called out the man who made the save on his behalf over the weekend: his lifelong best friend, Kevin Owens. Zayn began by saying there was so much he wanted to say to Owens, but now that they were face to face, he didn't know what to say. He started by thanking him, and apologizing to him, before explaining that his sole goal is to take down The Bloodline and watch them crumble; that he wouldn't stop until they did. However, he admitted that neither he nor Owens could do it alone, which is why he proposed that instead, he and KO do it together.

"The Prize Fighter" didn't give Zayn the reaction he was looking for, however, declaring that he didn't need an apology. He took it one step further and said he didn't storm the ring Saturday for Zayn, but for himself. He did so for his own family, the same family that had to watch Owens get brutalized by Reigns and his family while accusing Sami of just standing there. Finally, Owens made his position perfectly clear, stating, "I still mean everything I said back in November after Survivor Series. I told you I was done with you, and that stands today."