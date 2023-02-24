Backstage News On Mercedes Mone's IWGP Women's Championship Reign

How long Mercedes Moné' will continue to be IWGP Women's Champion is likely tied to how long she wants to remain part of NJPW, according to a new report. Per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the newly crowned IWGP Women's Champion is only committed to two more dates with the company at the moment, and "the ball is in her court" as far as her plans in Japan long-term. Moné won the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view event in San Jose, California. The former WWE star, previously known as Sasha Banks, won the title in her debut match with NJPW, defeating the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI.

"Moné's title win was the plan from the moment she signed, with the idea of making the belt important by having her hold it," WON reports. But at the moment, Moné is only on the books for two more matches in Japan: April 8 at Sumo Hall, where she'll defend the IWGP Women's Championship against AZM in NJPW, and April 23 at Yokohama Arena for STARDOM, where she is currently "scheduled to face Mayu Iwatani. This will presumably will be a title match and part of a double main event, which is likely to be alongside World of Stardom champion Giulia defending against Tam Nakano," per WON.

Moné's title win last weekend was her seventh world championship in her career, having won six world titles and the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship during her 10-year run in WWE.