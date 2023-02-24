Carmella Opens Up About Ectopic Pregnancy, Getting Support From Stephanie McMahon

Earlier this month, Carmella returned to WWE action after a six-month layoff where she recovered from the complications of, in quick succession, a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy. On Friday, WWE Carmella joined her husband, Corey Graves, on his "After The Bell" podcast and went into detail about the medical issues that she first made public in October.

"It's something that a lot of women don't actually make it through, so I feel very fortunate," she said of the ectopic pregnancy. "And that's what's so crazy; my friends, family? No one realized how extreme this is. My husband included!"

"I'm just so grateful I listened to my body," Carmella added. "There was a moment where I wasn't sure what was happening; my stomach was killing me, [so] I asked you to take me to the emergency room. [...] Once I realized it was, in fact, an ectopic pregnancy, which — not to get super technical — [means] it's in your fallopian tube, not in your uterus, so at any point, basically, it can explode and you can bleed to death. Which is insane to think about!"

For his part, Graves admitted that once it was properly explained to them, he realized "I need to be a better partner, I need to be more supportive" because he had not realized his wife was in the midst of a life or death situation. "When I found out that you could have died from that, that rocked my world," he said.