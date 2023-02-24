Dax Harwood Says He Keeps Changing His Mind When It Comes To FTR's Future

Dax Harwood is wearing his heart on his sleeve while FTR makes its long-anticipated decision about where they'll sign next. One of modern wrestling's most decorated and respected tag teams, FTR announced late last year they would take time off to decide their future as they prepare for their AEW contracts to expire. Harwood and tag team partner Cash Wheeler have said there's interest from AEW, WWE, NJPW, and others, and on the "Inside the Ropes" podcast, Harwood said his mind still isn't made up.

"Every hour of every day, my mind changes," Harwood said.

Wheeler has his own ideas about what FTR should do, and their ideas "kind of parallel each other." But according to Harwood, Wheeler told him, "Ultimately, you have a family you have to look after and whatever you want to do, and whatever's the best decision for you and your family, is what I would want for you, as well."

There are pros and cons to each promotion, and Harwood said he's personally considering how much time he's willing to spend away from home, how much money is offered so he can take care of his family, and what's best for FTR's legacy. He also noted Vince McMahon's return to WWE is "100 percent" a factor in their decision, as well.

"This is the most anxious I have been," Harwood said. "Anxious in a good way, but still anxious, because the next decision we make, in April, the decision we make will 99.9 percent –- at least for me, maybe not for Cash –- 99.9 percent will be the last thing that I do in professional wrestling. It's very, very important to me."