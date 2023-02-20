Dax Harwood Calls This Tag Team The Greatest In WWE History And His Personal Dream Match

Before FTR exited WWE, the tag team formerly known as The Revival had a summer-long feud with The Usos on "WWE Raw" in 2019. Both teams traded wins in various encounters, which also included The Revival successfully defending the "Raw" Tag Team Championship against the brothers at Extreme Rules. Their rivalry was the focus of the latest episode of Dax Harwood's "FTR" podcast as he reflected on their promos and matches together.

Harwood admitted that he hasn't been able to fully keep up with WWE's weekly programs while focusing on spending time with his family when not on the road. Despite that, he has seen clips of what The Usos have done over the last few years and had plenty of praise for the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.

"I've seen all the clips online... and that's what I mean when I talked about my top dream matches of 2023 and [The Usos] being there, maybe the top of the list," Harwood said. "It's because, I feel, The Usos and FTR have paralleled each other as far as character work, rising up the ranks, becoming all-time greats, and completely changing who we were just a few years prior. I think there is more money than ever to be made with those guys now."

Later on, Harwood concluded, "As far as The Usos go, I think they'll go down as the greatest tag team of all time in WWE history." Harwood revealed he is ranking The Usos higher than the beloved Bret Hart and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.