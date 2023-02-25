Crowbar Calls Current Wrestling Generation 'Most Talented' But Not A Fan Of Their Moves

Christopher "Crowbar" Ford is in awe of today's generation of pro wrestlers, but he does have one criticism. The veteran wrestler, who has been featured in WWE and WCW, believes many current wrestlers are taking unnecessary risks in the ring.

"Safety is huge," Ford said on AdFreeShows. "Today's pro wrestlers, the younger generation, are without question the most talented, most athletic generation ever, ever. I just think sometimes they make poor choices and choose maneuvers that they don't necessarily have to do. There's a lot of things that they maybe could've chosen something else, got the same exact reaction with way less risk. That's all."

Ford, who was known as a risk-taker when he was younger, said that he isn't opposed to high-risk moves if there's a good reason to do them. He said he loved doing the top rope Frakensteiner. Ford believes he looked cool doing the move, but he said his opponents had to put a lot of trust in him to ensure their safety. He made it clear that he feels communication is key, as he would ask his opponents if they were comfortable taking the top rope Frankensteiner, and if not, they'd do something else.

The shoe has also been on the other foot for Ford. He recalled a recent unnamed opponent who wanted to give him a running powerbomb. Ford said he didn't want to take the move because there was a significant size difference, with his opponent being far smaller. He felt the move wouldn't have looked right and he had safety concerns. Ford said he offered a slew of alternatives, and the opponent settled on an option he was happy with.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AdFreeShows with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.