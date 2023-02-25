Matt And Jeff Hardy Were Supposed To Be DX 'Pledges' When They Got To WWE

Matt Hardy has revealed that he and his brother, Jeff, were once set to pledge to D-Generation X. The Hardys are widely regarded as a legendary tag team, but during the early stages of the Attitude Era, they were merely prospects hoping for an opportunity, hence the idea to become lackeys for D-Generation X was pitched. Hardy revealed who came up with the idea during an episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"Something they pitched is they had an idea, and it was creative; this came down from Vince Russo, where he wanted myself and Jeff doing pledges for DX, and we were like into that," Hardy said.

Hardy said that for about four or five weeks, he and Jeff did the D-Generation X crotch chop. Ultimately, WWE's upper management believed the timing wasn't right.

"We did it for like four or five weeks, and they said, 'Okay, enough of that. We're not gonna do this. These guys aren't quite ready. Let them do whatever,' and then it just stopped immediately and was never revisited again," Hardy recalled.

When co-host Jon Alba said that the trajectory of the Hardys would've been drastically different had the D-Generation X pledge angle taken off, Hardy nodded in agreement. Even without getting the rub from DX, though, the Hardys are one of the greatest tag teams of their generation and sure-fire WWE Hall of Famers.

