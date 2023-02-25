Steve Maclin To Challenge Josh Alexander For Impact World Title At Rebellion

Impact held its No Surrender pay-per-view at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, February 24. During the pay-per-view, Steve Maclin defeated Brian Myers, Heath, and PCO to become the newest number one contender for the Impact World Championship.

The current Impact World Champion is Josh Alexander, who at No Surrender had retained his title against Rich Swann. Now Alexander will be facing Maclin on April 16 at Rebellion at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada. Alexander has been the Impact World Champion since April 2022, and he's currently in his second reign.

Maclin signed with Impact in June 2021, after WWE released him. Maclin has yet to hold any titles in Impact but has been in a few number one contender matches since signing with the company. The week before the pay-per-view, Maclin defeated Rhino to get into the number one contender's match.

At last night's No Surrender event, NJPW star KENTA made his debut, Knockouts World Champion Mickie James retained her title against Masha Slamovich, Joe Hendry retained the Impact Digital Media Championship against Moose, and the Death Dollz (Jessika and Taya Valkyrie) retained the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Allysin Kay and Marti Belle.

Also, The Bullet Club (KENTA, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey) won against Time Machine (Alex Shelley, NJPW star KUSHIDA, and Chris Sabin), Gisele Shaw defeated former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Jonathan Gresham defeated Mike Bailey, and Frankie Kazarian defeated Violent By Design's Kon. Full results of No Surrender are available here.