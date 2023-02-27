Teddy Long Shares The Compliment Legendary Announcer Gordon Solie Once Paid Him

Theodore Robert Rufus Long, better known to professional wrestling fans as Teddy Long, has had a fruitful career in the industry since debuting in the 1980s. And while he may be the first to tell you of his shock at being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, legendary play-by-play announcer Gordon Solie could've seen it coming from miles out. Catching up with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Mac Davis this week, he revealed the message Solie gave him several years ago.

"I remember when Gordon Solie told me that I was wrestling's best-kept secret," Long told Apter and Davis. "He told me that, I never will forget that."

Solie was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, nearly eight years after his death, while Long received his honor in 2017. Primarily remembered for his time as ECW and "WWE SmackDown" General Manager, and fondly remembered for his habit of booking tag team matches, it was only ever a matter of time until people realized what he brought to the table. After all, if Solie saw it, how could others miss it?

Be that as it may, he recalled with pride his acceptance speech that evening — particularly when it came to the doubters. And while he didn't single anyone out by name, he knew some were in attendance that night. "I didn't feel it that way," Long answered when asked if he felt an 'I told you so' type of feeling. "The way I felt it is 'I gotcha.' That's how I felt it, and I made that clear."

