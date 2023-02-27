Teddy Long Names The Mark Of What Makes A Great Wrestling Career

Fantastic matches, drawing ratings, merchandise numbers, and the number of titles won are all ways that people determine whether someone has had a great wrestling career. However, for WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long, it is all about time spent in the business, as he explained to "WrestleBinge by SportsKeeda."

"If you've been in this business over ten years, then you've had a great run," he said. "To walk away wouldn't be no problem if you just wanted to go home from family time."

Taking time to focus on family is something that many wrestlers choose to do later in life, which is something that Beth Phoenix has done, who Long was talking about. The former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager himself now enjoys time at home, only making sporadic appearances for WWE when called upon, while spending the rest of his time at conventions and meet and greets.

Long didn't specify whether a wrestler had to spend a decade working for WWE or another televised company, but there are certainly plenty of people in the history of the business who would fit his criteria for having a great run in wrestling if time alone is the determining factor. However, Long himself has spent far longer than 10 years in professional wrestling, originally breaking into the business back in 1985 running errands, eventually having a Hall Of Fame career. Over his tenure, Long has been involved in a wide variety of different positions from officiating to being a manager or General Manager, having worked alongside many of the very best the industry has ever seen.

