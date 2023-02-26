Eric Bischoff Thinks Sami Zayn Shouldn't Want To Win World Title At WWE WrestleMania

WWE Elimination Chamber has come and gone, with many suggesting the company made the wrong decision in choosing Roman Reigns to defeat Sami Zayn. Eric Bischoff has since weighed in on the matter as well.

Despite the storyline not going the way many had hoped, Bischoff shared why he believes WWE made the right call during an appearance on the "Kick Rocks" podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer detailed that despite there being a lot of people believing WWE should've had Zayn main event WWE WrestleMania 39, the timing just isn't right now.

"That's so opposite of what a number of people believe but one of the most powerful characters you can have on your show is a babyface that's striving to achieve something, a World title in this case," Bischoff said. "The value in that character isn't getting the World title, the value in that character is the audience's desire to see that character achieve something and be willing to go on that journey until he or she does. You don't want to cut that short."

Bischoff believes many people who wanted to see Zayn win in Montreal are people who don't understand television, calling for the chase to be a better story than crowing Zayn so soon. The former WCW President praised Zayn heavily, stating he's very happy for the long-time WWE superstar and believes he's made a connection with the audience in a way that "very few people have in the last 10-20 years." Bischoff even went as far as to say if he were in Zayn's shoes, he would've wanted to lose at Elimination Chamber because he believes after the win, he'd have "nowhere to go."