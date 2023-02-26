Cody Rhodes Joins Former Bullet Club Members At WWE Live Event

WWE live events are oftentimes home to moments or matches that may never catch the light of day on national television. Such was the case at a house show in Champaign, Illinois, on February 25. After Cody Rhodes scored a victory over Finn Balor, a fan caught footage of Rhodes in the midst of a promo while speaking to The O.C.'s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Rhodes said, "Guys, I'm just like everybody else. I still want to be part of the club." Gallows and Anderson threw up the "too sweet" sign and Rhodes reciprocated as the trio paid homage to their former stable.

All three men were once part of the infamous Bullet Club, however they were always like ships passing in the night and were never part of the faction at the same time. Gallows and Anderson signed with WWE in 2016 just a month before Rhodes made his exit. By the end of that year, Rhodes popped up in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and revealed himself to be the Bullet Club's newest member. The Good Brothers returned to the indie scene in 2020 and worked a number of AEW matches in 2021 while Rhodes was still there, but the trio still did not cross paths in the ring.

The Bullet Club has blazed a path in several promotions over the years and hosted many notable names including Balor, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, AJ Styles, and Jay White. In the present, Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, KENTA, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey are among the active members competing in both NJPW and Impact Wrestling.