These Big-Time Wrestlers Have All Been Members Of NJPW's Bullet Club

The intricate web of the modern professional wrestling world covers the globe, stretches across languages and cultures, and extends from low-lit gymnasiums in the U.S. heartland to the halls of the Tokyo Dome in Japan. And perhaps no part of it is untouched by New Japan Pro-Wrestling's most famous faction, Bullet Club.

Since Prince Devitt first turned on his former tag team partner, Ryusuke Taguchi, in 2013 and joined forces with Karl Anderson, Bad Luck Fale, and Tama Tonga, professional wrestling has never been the same. The villainous Bullet Club faction has conquered NJPW time and time again, at points holding every title the company has to offer, and many of its members have splintered off to become pillars in other major companies around the world, including WWE and AEW.

Bullet Club was "born from a desire for unhinged greatness, worldwide recognition, and ultimately personal power," according to NJPW announcer Kevin Kelly, and it has simultaneously paid homage to pro wrestling's past while carving its path into the future. The faction has undeniably bolstered the industry's health and popularity. From the twists and turns of its dramatic storylines drawing a worldwide fan base to Japanese wrestling, to the booming popularity of its bone skull t-shirts sweeping every promotion, to the eventual formation of AEW, its impact is felt almost everywhere in pro wrestling. Its members continue to top rosters in nearly every major promotion. Here are some of the biggest names to ever throw up the "too sweet" sign and swear allegiance to Bullet Club.