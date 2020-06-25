Founding Bullet Club member Bad Luck Fale recently did an interview with NJPW1972.com.

During the interview, Fale revealed that he wasn't happy with where the direction Bullet Club went when The Elite joined the group. He was excited at first when Kenny Omega took over the leadership at New Year Dash in 2016, but it soon changed. Fale felt that while Bullet Club was popular in America under Kenny, it wasn't what the group built, it was Kenny and the Elite's vision.

The Elite members in the Bullet Club at one time consisted of Omega, the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Adam Cole, and Marty Scurll.

"Yeah, I thought this was our chance to take what we had built and bring it to the States, bring it to the word," said Bad Luck Bale. "It got us a lot of notoriety, as a brand, but… No. It wasn't taking what we had built overseas, it was taking Kenny and the Elite's vision overseas. We weren't wrestling the way we did, we were wrestling the way they did. It really felt like we were losing our identity."

Bad Luck Fale also felt that being edgier and getting disqualified in matches, got people who were once fans of AJ Styles and Karl Anderson back to liking Bullet Club.

"But doing that, it brought some of our fans back," Fale said. "People that were fans of AJ and Karl that had gone away because the style had changed under Kenny."

Kenny Omega was the Bullet Club leader from 2016 to 2018. Jay White then would take over as the leader. The full interview with NJPW, is available by clicking here.