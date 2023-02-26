Dax Harwood Takes Umbrage With AEW's WON Awards Coverage

FTR's AEW contracts look set to expire in April, and it's unknown what the duo's current plans are. However, Dax Harwood fueled more speculation about the team's future on social media this weekend after he commented on AEW omitting the duo from its Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards coverage.

"Tell me April's around the corner without telling me April's around the corner," Harwood wrote on Twitter while sharing screenshots of the awards results. This came after he posted a thread of screenshots that showed AEW's Twitter account giving shoutouts to the other winners from the promotion. Furthermore, AEW's Twitter only mentioned The Briscoes when it came time to acknowledge their Feud of the Year with FTR. Harwood and Cash Wheeler also picked up the prize for Best Tag Team, which has yet to receive any mention on the company's social media channels.

Despite being snubbed from the social media festivities, Harwood did clear up some rumors in regard to his happiness earlier today. "Guys, real quick, I'm the happiest I've ever been. The "he's unhappy" narrative that's been painted of me because I stand up for myself has always made me laugh, but today even more," he tweeted. "I'm very appreciative of what all of you have given me & my family. Stress is down, life is good."

The upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite" will feature a Casino Tag Team Battle Royale and it involves a mystery team. Some fans and pundits have speculated that FTR is the team in question, but we'll find out on Wednesday.