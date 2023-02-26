Zoey Stark Competed For WWE SmackDown Women's Title At Recent Live Event

Zoey Stark continues to get a little taste of the main roster, as she is now on the road for a loop of live events this weekend.

As reported by PWInsider, the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion is present at this weekend's house shows as a trial run to see how the main roster audience reacts to her. Last night in Champaign, Illinois, Stark vied for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in a fatal four-way match against Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and defending champion, Charlotte Flair. "The Queen" retained her title, but Stark may receive another chance to snag the gold tonight as she gears up for another event tonight in Rockford.

Though nothing has been confirmed, it seems that Stark may be on track to receive an official call-up to the main roster. In previous months, Stark competed against former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke for a double dose of "WWE Main Event" appearances. Stark emerged victorious in her first outing in late November, before Brooke rebounded to clutch the win in their second meeting in January.

Following her most recent "Main Event" appearance, WWE officials called for Stark and two other "NXT" stars to make their surprise debuts in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. Between Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell, and herself, Stark accumulated the longest time spent in the respective match, clocking in with over 26 minutes. None of these appearances were indicative of a main roster call-up at the time, though, as all three resumed their activity on WWE's developmental programming of "NXT."