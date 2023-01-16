Pair Of NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight's Raw

Last week, it was reported that "WWE NXT" superstars Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner were backstage at "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, Alabama. They both went on to work the "WWE Main Event" taping that evening, with Jones earning a victory over Akira Tozawa while Wagner fell to Mustafi Ali. This week, PWInsider is reporting that two more "NXT" stars are backstage at tonight's "Raw," and "likely working the WWE Main Event taping." Those two are former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark, and Charlie Dempsey, the son of the recently returned William Regal.

In terms of other overlap within the company, Stark's one reign with the "NXT" tag titles came along side Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, who is currently one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Starks is most recently coming off failing to win the 20-Woman Battle Royal at New Year's Evil and earn a shot at Roxanne Perez's "NXT" Women's Championship. All the while, Dempsey finds himself in the middle of a four-match win streak — his most recent victory coming at the expense of Hank Walker courtesy of the Regal Stretch, a signature submission maneuver used by his legendary father.

Starks and Dempsey's likely appearances on "Main Event" continue a recent trend of "NXT" stars popping up on main roster shows. Not only does this come after Jones and Wagner's "Main Event" appearances last week, it also follows "NXT" tag team Pretty Deadly reportedly doing a "great job" while working main roster Live Events a couple of weekends ago.