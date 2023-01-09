Odyssey Jones And Fellow WWE NXT Star Reportedly At Raw

Odyssey Jones was last seen on the December 13 episode of "WWE NXT" defeating Von Wagner in just under three minutes — with a little bit of help from Malik Blade and Edris Enofé. But it looks like bigger things may be on the horizon for both Jones and Wagner as PWInsider reports that the pair of "NXT" stars are both currently in Birmingham, Alabama for tonight's "WWE RAW." However, the expectation is not that they'll be appearing as part of tonight's broadcast but rather that "the smart money is on them working tonight's 'Main Event' taping prior to 'Raw' going on the air."

For Jones, this follows a whirlwind of a 2022, which saw him rupture his patellar tendon in January. He was able to recover in time for an October return back to action. As for Wagner, he's still reeling from a loss to Bron Breakker on November 15 with the "NXT" Championship on the line. He has managed to pick up only a single victory on television since — a win over Blade two weeks later. Aside from the loss to Jones, Wagner also failed to win in an Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat match between him, Axiom, and Andre Chase; he hasn't been seen on television for almost a month.

Between Jones and Wagner, their experience in professional wrestling is minimal at best. Each competitor made their respective in-ring debuts in 2019. Both former college football players, Jones currently holds the WWE Performance Center record for the heaviest trap-bar deadlift while Wagner (Cal Bloom) is the son of former professional wrestler and AWA Tag Team Champion Wayne Bloom.