WWE Raw Preview (1/9): Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Vicious Attack On Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, More

Alexa Bliss will attempt to explain her vicious attack on "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair during tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. On last week's show, Bliss was distracted in her match with "The EST" for the "Raw" Women's Championship by two unknown figures wearing Uncle Howdy masks and Bray Wyatt's logo appearing on the titantron. As the symbol was shown, the 31-year-old's mood began to alter. After initially assaulting the referee, Bliss would turn her attention to Belair, busting her open with a DDT on the steel steps at ringside. The attack came after Bliss struck Belair with a vase on the December 19, 2022, episode of "Raw" after Wyatt's logo appeared during a backstage interview segment. The three-time "Raw" Women's Champion recently brushed off questions about her mental wellbeing regarding Wyatt, but she will now look to set the record straight following her disturbing actions seven nights ago.

Elsewhere, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will look ahead to 2023 following his controversial title defense against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Last Monday, Theory retained the gold after capitalizing on a low blow delivered to "The Visionary" while the referee was attending to an unconscious official in the corner of the ring; the initial referee was wiped out when Theory purposely sent Rollins crashing into him. Although it hasn't been made clear what kind of segment Theory will take part in this evening, WWE has indicated that we will learn what's next for the former men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

No further segments or matches have been revealed as of this writing. However, WWE's event page for tonight's show specifies that Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and Damage CTRL's Bayley will be in attendance.