Bray Wyatt Imagery Once Again Unleashes Violent Side Of Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss did not capture the "Raw" Women's Championship from Bianca Belair on the first "WWE Raw" of 2022, but she did enough to captivate the crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Belair vs. Bliss title bout took a bizarre turn when the latter came face-to-face with a fan sporting Uncle Howdy masks at ringside, following which a confused-looking Bliss tried to maintain her focus on the match. Initially, Bliss got back in the ring and started to climb the turnbuckle for a top rope move, until she came across another fan in an Uncle Howdy mask. A frightened-looking Bliss started pulling her hair as the Wyatt 6 moth logo repeatedly flashed on the TitanTron. Just as the referee checked on her, Bliss took him down with a Lou Thesz Press and began unleashing with right hands.

After WWE officials called for a DQ finish, Bliss directed her attention to Belair, taking down the EST with a Thesz Press followed by a flurry of punches. Bliss then threw Belair out of the ring, whipped her hard into the steel steps, and followed it up with a nasty DDT on the lower half of the steps. At this point, Belair began bleeding from her mouth, as Bliss began her walk up the ramp. A few seconds later, Bliss returned to the ringside area – with a sadistic look on her face – before planting Belair with another DDT on the steel steps. The segment ended with Belair being escorted to the backstage area on a stretcher.

WWE has been teasing a Bliss' involvement in the ongoing Uncle Howdy – Bray Wyatt storyline for nearly a month. This past Friday on "SmackDown," an Uncle Howdy video message interspersed with images of Wyatt's old gimmicks actually included a brief shot of Bliss. Similarly, Bliss knocked out Belair with a flower vase on the 12/19 "Raw" upon being hypnotized by an image of the Wyatt 6 moth logo, a week after she nearly laid out Belair with Sister Abigal.

Bliss had betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37 in what was Wyatt's last WWE match prior to his release in July 2021.

Later in the night, Bliss said she "gained control" when asked to explain her actions in a backstage interview.