AEW Reportedly Offers Deal To Indie Wrestler Ashley D'Amboise

AEW Elite Wrestling reportedly has offered a contract deal to indie wrestler Ashley D'Amboise, according to the latest report from Fightful Select. D'Amboise made her debut for AEW two years ago and has worked over 20 dates so far for the company.

Her last AEW match was in October 2022, when she lost to Kayla Rossi on "AEW Dark." Before that, her last summer, she teamed with Skye Blue to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter on the Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of "AEW Rampage." The two ended up losing to Baker and Hayter.

According to Fightful Select, several in the industry pointed out that D'Amboise "was a name to look out for because she was a quick learner and took to pro wrestling well." Sources within AEW that Fightful spoke with wouldn't confirm if the deal was full-time or tiered, but the sources believe that D'Amboise "will be signing within the next couple of weeks."

The 32-year-old made her pro wrestling debut in 2021 and was trained by former NWA Television Champion Damian Adams. She also has been training at Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall's Nightmare Factory. D'Amboise's most recent wrestling match was on the February 13 episode of "NWA USA," where she defeated Samatha Starr in an NWA Women's Television Title Tournament Qualifying match. Last month, D'Amboise wrestled for Impact Wrestling in a match against former Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Stay tuned for updates about D'Amboise and AEW.