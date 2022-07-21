The 7/22 edition of “AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Week Two” was taped from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, after the live telecast of 7/20 “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week Two” went off the air.

Below are the full spoilers, courtesy PWInsider.

* John Silver & Hangman Page defeated The Butcher & The Blade in a tag team bout.

* Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo, thanking everyone for making him feel at home in AEW. Looking ahead to his ROH World Title match against Jonathan Gresham this Saturday, Castagnoli pointed out how a World Title is the only thing that has eluded him in his illustrious career. Previously, he didn’t think he needed a championship to believe he was the best, but his thought process has changed now. He can see why Gresham believes he’s the best, but he’s never stepped in the ring with someone like him. Claudio emphasized that “no one who can hold a candle” to what he does inside the ring. He and everyone have waited a long time to see him win his World Championship. He can’t think of a better way to continue this new chapter than by winning the title this Saturday.

* The cameras showed Gresham, Tully Blanchard and the rest of Blanchard Enterprises standing elsewhere in the arena watching Claudio’s in-ring promo.

* Lee Moriarty defeated Dante Martin via pinfall. He grabbed the ropes to hold Martin down for a roll-up combination. Matt Sydal wasn’t happy with Moriarty cheating to win. Moriarty blew Sydal off and walked away. Stokely Hathaway was watching the match from the stage, possibly trying to recruit one of the two young stars.

* Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue & Ashley D’Amboise in a quick match. Britt submitted Ashley with her Lockjaw hold.

* Rampage Rap Battle Judged by Lil Scrappy – Max Caster vs. Austin Gunn. The set-up for the segment was similar to the old MTV rap battle shows with the two crews in the ring backing each rapper. Caster won but The Gunns got the last laugh as they laid out The Acclaimed after the rap battle.

* Jay Lethal defeated Christopher Daniels in the main event. After the match, Satnam Singh hit a gorilla slam on Daniels from the apron to the floor. Lethal, Sonja Dutt and Singh then worked over Daniels on the floor. Lethal used Samoa Joe’s chokehold submission on Daniels, sending a message to his rival. Lethal vs. Joe for the ROH TV Title takes place Saturday.

