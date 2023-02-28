Eric Bischoff Says Cody Rhodes Was Wrestling's Best Babyface 'By A Mile' In 2022

For Eric Bischoff, when you're talking about babyfaces across wrestlers right now, there is no one on the level of Cody Rhodes. Bischoff put his money where his mouth is when he named "The American Nightmare" his babyface of the year "by a mile" in an interview with "WrestleBinge by SportsKeeda."

Even though Rhodes started 2022 receiving lukewarm reactions from the AEW fanbase and calls for him to turn heel, he was welcomed with open arms when he made the jump to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Since his arrival in the WWE Universe, he's been getting nothing but the reactions of a top babyface. That's why Bischoff believes there was "nobody else close" to Rhodes' run last year prior to getting hurt.

"Look at the amazing impact Cody had in his match with Seth when he made his comeback to WWE," Bischoff said. "The promos that Cody has delivered along the way have been so memorable, so passionate, so real, so authentic, and compelling. His work as a babyface I think is phenomenal, so Cody hands down."

Bischoff got the chance to book plenty of top babyfaces during his time heading up WCW, but when it comes to how he would have handled having Rhodes as part of his roster then, he admits that "It's so hard to say."

"I think it would have been hard for me to put anybody ahead of the NWO at that time," he confessed. "So Cody would still have been a very important part of 'Nitro,' but I don't think he would have been so important that he would have gotten more attention — if you will — on television than the NWO, because it was just too hot."

