Hiroshi Tanahashi Fondly Recalls Wrestling Shelton Benjamin In 2012 G1 Climax

Each year, New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds the G1 Climax tournament, pitting the company's top talent against one another in a round-robin format with the winner receiving a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The tournament has existed in some form since 1974, and has undergone many changes since those early days. One man who has seen many of those changes take place is Hiroshi Tanahashi, who has competed in every G1 Climax tournament since 2001. During an interview with the official NJPW website, Tanahashi recalled his experience at the 2012 G1 Climax, including sharing the ring with WWE star Shelton Benjamin.

"I'd known of Benjamin since his Team Angle days in WWE, but it really struck me wrestling him how he was actually the biggest guy of that group," Tanahashi said. "So put together, especially those shoulders of his. And just an incredible pure athlete." When the interviewer then pointed out that Tanahashi is likely one of the only men to face Kurt Angle, Charlie Haas, and Benjamin, known collectively as Team Angle, Tanahashi acknowledged that it is an important achievement — at least in the eyes of some.

"That's a good point," Tanahashi continued. "Man, I'm special — at least to a very specific demographic of wrestling fans. Benjamin is the very model of something I've spoken about before — I feel so jealous of guys that have such unbelievable athletic DNA, just blessed to have incredible athletic ability, like Okada as well."

Benjamin spent several years wrestling in NJPW between stints with WWE, taking part in the 2012, 2013, and 2014 G1 Climax tournaments. Tanahashi, on the other hand, has made 21 G1 Climax appearances, going as far as winning the tournament three separate times. With a recent update on Tanahashi's status with NJPW, the star will seemingly continue with the company for the foreseeable future.