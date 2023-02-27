Austin Gunn Did Not Enjoy His Time In ROH: Not Where He Was Supposed To Be

There's nothing easy about the early days of a pro wrestler's career, even for those who were born into the business.

During a recent interview on the "Under the Ring" podcast, Austin Gunn opened up about the adversity he faced in his short time with Ring of Honor in 2019. Gunn, one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions with his brother Colten — and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn – said he hated his ROH stint, but not because of the way the promotion operated or anyone he worked with there, but due to his own difficulty transitioning to life on the road.

"I wasn't ready to be on my own," he said. "I had to move to Baltimore to go to the developmental system and once I got there, I was living in a hotel for six months and my whole schedule flipped upside down. I wasn't, I wasn't very independent by then. I wasn't cooking my own meals. I was overeating. I wasn't pushing myself to work out every day. I would lock myself in that hotel room."

Gunn stated that "even though I faced great opponents like Brian Johnson, Dante Caballero, and then in the main event Dak Draper, man, it just, it didn't feel like home to me," he added. "It didn't feel like that's where I needed to be, that's where I was supposed to be."

Despite his struggles, Gunn said ROH was still a "great experience," because it taught him what it takes to be a pro wrestler and showed him what he needed to do to get himself to elevate his career –- one that's taken off in recent months with the Gunns defeating The Acclaimed and claiming the tag titles for themselves.