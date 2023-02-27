Sami Zayn Asked Titus O'Neil If He'd Get Heat In WWE For Starting Sami For Syria

It's not often Titus O'Neil gets in the ring these days, but he does plenty of work behind the scenes as WWE's Global Brand Ambassador. Be it promotional or charitable he's always involved, which has led him to several ventures outside of the company as well. Sometimes that's even meant lending guidance to fellow Superstars and their charitable endeavors. Appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," O'Neil revealed that Sami Zayn actually approached him for some advice before starting his "Sami for Syria" fund.

"I remember Sami Zayn calling me and saying 'Hey man, I want to run something by you,' and it's when he wanted to do his project in Syria," O'Neil started. "And he's like, 'Do you think I'll get any heat for doing so?' And I said 'Sami, if anybody gives you heat for trying to do something that makes significant and positive change, and it's something you believe in, then you don't need to be working at this company.'"

Zayn's parents are Syrian immigrants, and in July 2017 he began the "Sami for Syria" fund to support the Syrian American Medical Society. But he is just one of the multiple Superstars these days who have used their voice and platform for causes near and dear to them. And while O'Neil himself may not have a WrestleMania main event on his resume, the WWE Hall of Famer is prouder for the work he's been able to accomplish outside of the ring.

"I have just as much notoriety as many people that were in the main event," O'Neil declared. "... I've got a lot to be proud of. There's no other WWE Superstar on the roster or in the history of the roster that can say what I can say, and I'm fine with that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.