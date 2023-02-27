Labor Attorney Explains How WWE Superstars Could Challenge Their Independent Contractor Status

On Thursday, John Pollock of POST Wrestling and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics interviewed labor attorney Lucas Middlebrook, who has a history in combat sports, most memorably defending Nick Diaz from overzealous regulators and helping Leslie Smith in her attempt to unionize the UFC roster. In the last couple of years, Middlebrook started showing more interest in pro wrestling, particularly after former presidential candidate Andrew Yang seized on the topic in the aftermath of WWE's late 2020 "Twitch ban" that resulted in Zelina Vega's brief ousting from the company. In the new interview, Middlebrook focused primarily on the ways that pro wrestlers could try to organize, something that has never come to fruition outside of Mexico's since-gutted luchador union. As explained by Middlebrook, if there were a unionization effort in WWE, the wrestlers, as an "unrepresented group," would need only 30 percent of the roster to sign union authorization cards.

"From a practical standpoint, you want to go in with more than 30 percent because you could have certain roster changes that could affect that percentage," he explained. "But that's the bare minimum that would need in order to file what they call a representation petition with the National Labor Relations Board."

If they got through those steps, WWE would have the opportunity to argue that the wrestlers weren't legally able to unionize. The obvious rationale is that WWE categorizes them as independent contractors and not employees. However, the burden of proof is on WWE to prove that the wrestlers are independent contractors as opposed to it being on the wrestlers to prove that they're employees, which would favor the wrestlers due to WWE's level of control.